Overview of Dr. Marvin Young, MD

Dr. Marvin Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Yale University - School Of Medicine|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Young works at HCA Florida Lake Mary Urology in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.