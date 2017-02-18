Dr. Marvin Zelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Zelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Marvin Zelman, MD
Dr. Marvin Zelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Zelman works at
Dr. Zelman's Office Locations
Marvinzelman M.d. P.c.31 Woodland St Apt 1A, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-0426
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zelman SAVED MY LIFE. 15 years and the man went far and wide and truly cared about ny life when i was deeply addicted. I went to rehab in 2004 into 2005 and of all ppl, my personal psychiatrist at Sierra Tucson was my Dr. Zelman's partner for 35+ years. Without my loving family and Dr. ZELMAN and his guidance i would be like every one of my freinds - every. single. one. has been killed from or or alhocol related horror of. All, in their EARLY 20s. DR. ZELMAN IS A GREAT DOCTOR 10/10
About Dr. Marvin Zelman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rochester
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Zelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelman.
