Dr. Marwa Abd Alla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marwa Abd Alla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Cairo University, School Of Medicine|Kasr Alainy / Cairo University.
Dr. Abd Alla works at
Locations
WellMed at Lower Valley501 N Yarbrough Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 595-1844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marwa Abd Alla, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1477947455
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Health Science Center
- Cairo University, School Of Medicine|Kasr Alainy / Cairo University
- Family Practice
