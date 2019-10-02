Dr. Marwa Adi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwa Adi, MD
Dr. Marwa Adi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Washington Eye Physicians and Surgeons5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 950, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-5114Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Eye Surgery Center8905 Fairview Rd Ste 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 588-8300
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (301) 654-5114Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (301) 654-5114Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Have seen her 3 times for an injury and then a common aging issue . 150% confidence in her, maybe 200%.
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1104820190
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Adi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adi has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Adi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.