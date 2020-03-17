See All Pediatricians in Maumee, OH
Dr. Marwa El-Bohy, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marwa El-Bohy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital.

Dr. El-Bohy works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Maumee in Maumee, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Allergy and Immunology
    5705 Monclova Rd Ste 205, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 893-7211
  2. 2
    ProMedica Physicians Allergy and Immunology
    1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 128, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 693-2230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Types of Food Poisoning
Animal Allergies
Blood Allergy Testing
All Types of Food Poisoning
Animal Allergies
Blood Allergy Testing

All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2020
    Dr. El-Bohy took her time to explain every step of the allergy testing process. Amazing patient care!
    — Mar 17, 2020
    About Dr. Marwa El-Bohy, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1013321256
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Michigan
    • Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
    • Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
