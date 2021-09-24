Overview of Dr. Marwa Hazzah, MD

Dr. Marwa Hazzah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Hazzah works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.