Dr. Atallah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marwan Atallah, MD
Overview of Dr. Marwan Atallah, MD
Dr. Marwan Atallah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Atallah works at
Dr. Atallah's Office Locations
-
1
Rami Atallah Krikellas Mds142 Joralemon St Ste 14D, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 643-9371
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atallah?
great the best
About Dr. Marwan Atallah, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1649227091
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Presby Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atallah works at
Dr. Atallah has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atallah speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Atallah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.