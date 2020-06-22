Dr. Badri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marwan Badri, MD
Overview
Dr. Marwan Badri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-2000
- 2 3809 West Chester Pike Ste 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (484) 476-1000
The Cardiovascular Group At Riddle1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2500, Media, PA 19063 Directions (484) 227-8800
Mlhc Obgyn At Lankenau Springfield965 Baltimore Pike Ste B2, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (484) 227-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Badri also saved my life. After a few months of going downhill and many tests he discovered I had an artery 99% blocked. He called at 8 a.m. and said come to the hospital immediately, by 1:00 p.m. he had put in a stent. Had I gone another day or two I would have had a major heart attack. I will forever be greatful to him and his staff for saving my life. Karen C. Garnet Valley, PA 19060
About Dr. Marwan Badri, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1265744908
Education & Certifications
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badri has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Badri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.