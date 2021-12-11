See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Marwan Bahu, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.9 (61)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marwan Bahu, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Bahu works at Biltmore Cardiology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Electrophysiological Study and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Biltmore Cardiology - Camelback
    2777 E Camelback Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 952-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Electrophysiological Study
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Electrophysiological Study
Heart Disease

Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Carrington
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CNA
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Compusys
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • Delta Dental
    • EBMS
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • Employers Dental Service
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthcare Connect
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medlife
    • MedPartners
    • Mercy Care
    • Merge Healthcare
    • Meritain Health
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • National Care Network
    • National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
    • Network Platinum Plus
    • New York Life
    • Northwestern Insurance Company
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Bahu for about 10 years for A-fib with an ICD. If you are fortunate enough to be a patient of his, you are so lucky. He is the best doctor that I have ever seen. Vicki A. Morris
    About Dr. Marwan Bahu, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1114920618
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marwan Bahu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahu has seen patients for Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Electrophysiological Study and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

