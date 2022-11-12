Dr. Marwan Fakih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwan Fakih, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marwan Fakih, MD
Dr. Marwan Fakih, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Duarte, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital.
Dr. Fakih's Office Locations
City of Hope1500 Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010 Directions (800) 826-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Panel Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for 9 yrs. Initial diagnosis of St 1-2 colorectal CA via colonoscopy. Eventually was St 4 since it went to lungs. Worried at initial visit since my son was only 14. I’m still here. Saw him graduate HS, BA & MBA. Dr. Fakih is very smart as echoed by many physician,fellows, & residents I’ve encountered. His delivery is professional and can be “clinical”. Didn’t candy coat things, but I truly appreciate a physician like this. Yes, CA has come back to various areas. However, that’s how CA is. It’s a tiny seed. It can travel. Having come to City of Hope first, and not deal with a local Md or hospital along with Dr Fakih’s care has saved my life. I will forever be grateful to him & the team at City of Hope.
About Dr. Marwan Fakih, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1861498271
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Detroit Med Ctr
- American University of Beirut
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fakih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fakih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakih.
