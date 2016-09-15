Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, MD
Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University Of California San Diego
Dr. Sabbagh works at
Dr. Sabbagh's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health888 W Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (480) 600-9410
- 2 240 W Thomas Rd Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- LifeWise
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mercy Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabbagh?
Dr Sabbagh is an absolutely amazing neurologist that renews hope and doesn't give up. His knowledge, passion, positive nature and sincere care, goes beyond any neurologist or doctor I've ever been to. He's a rare find and I will always be grateful. His staff/assistants are wonderful. They're consistent, friendly, always quick and on top of things... extremely helpful.
About Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1497748289
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabbagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabbagh works at
Dr. Sabbagh has seen patients for Parkinsonism, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabbagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabbagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabbagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.