Dr. Marwan Shuayto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marwan Shuayto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Michigan Neurology And Spine Center615 Pine St, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 989-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Professional yet personal.
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841383924
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
