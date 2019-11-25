Dr. Marwan Takieddine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takieddine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwan Takieddine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marwan Takieddine, MD
Dr. Marwan Takieddine, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Takieddine works at
Dr. Takieddine's Office Locations
-
1
Fresenius Kidney Care Nevada Fire Mesa Home2420 Professional Ct Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (725) 241-0231
-
2
Dr. Marwan Takieddine, MD1750 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (888) 395-8013
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takieddine?
Dr T is smart, thorough, and caring. He is supported by a professional courteous staff
About Dr. Marwan Takieddine, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1023099132
Education & Certifications
- American University Of Beirut
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takieddine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takieddine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takieddine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takieddine works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Takieddine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takieddine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takieddine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takieddine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.