Dr. Marwan Zayed, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marwan Zayed, DPM

Dr. Marwan Zayed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zayed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3631 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60634 (630) 810-9966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Foot Fracture

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr. Zayed came to my elderly mother's home and provided a much-needed service: toenail trimming. She has never had professional podiatry work "done "on her feet and at 92, she wasn't sure what to expect. She was quite apprehensive, but Dr. Marwan put her at ease and made it a pain-free experience. We highly recommend him to anyone, but particularly for the elderly who are homebound!
    KW — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Marwan Zayed, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013094432
    Education & Certifications

    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
