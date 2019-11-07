Dr. Mary Abdulky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Abdulky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Abdulky, MD
Dr. Mary Abdulky, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Abdulky works at
Dr. Abdulky's Office Locations
Arthritis Health Associates Pllc5794 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 422-1513
Arthritis Health Associates Professional Limited Liability Company310 S Crouse Ave Ste 200, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 422-0374
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdulky?
Dr. Abdulky is knowledgeable, thorough and very compassionate. Made my experience easy.
About Dr. Mary Abdulky, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821060153
Education & Certifications
- Metro Hospital
- Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdulky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdulky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdulky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdulky works at
Dr. Abdulky has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdulky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdulky speaks Arabic.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdulky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdulky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdulky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.