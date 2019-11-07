Overview of Dr. Mary Abdulky, MD

Dr. Mary Abdulky, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Abdulky works at Arthritis Health Associates in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.