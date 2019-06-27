Overview

Dr. Mary Adams, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Adams works at Arlington Dermatology Clinic in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.