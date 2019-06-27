See All Dermatologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Mary Adams, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary Adams, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Adams works at Arlington Dermatology Clinic in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Arlington Dermatology Clinic PA
    801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 139, Arlington, TX 76012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    Jun 27, 2019
    Timothy Kerr Stewart in Arlington, TX — Jun 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Adams, MD

    Dermatology
    35 years of experience
    English
    1508811779
    Education & Certifications

    U Tex SW
    Baylor University Medical Center
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams works at Arlington Dermatology Clinic in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

    Dr. Adams has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

