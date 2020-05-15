Dr. Albert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Albert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Albert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Lawrenceville758 Old Norcross Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mary Jo Albert is one of the Best orthopedic trauma doctors in Georgia for sure if not the United States, she accepted my case when I fell 42 feet on Aug 13, 1994 when I Crushed both of my knees (40% or so of my right knee had to come out she put hip bone in my right knee to help it out), both lower legs, but the right one was Bad and she had to put a fixator on it from around my ankle up towards my hip, and my right ankle and heel was crushed together. Only Dr. Albert and a Doctor in Birmingham would accept my case out of a couple of states, but the doctor and me decided she was the best chance I would have to keep my legs. She was awesome I had to put in hard work but so did she, I was back at work by Feb 27, 1995. Long story short without Doctor Albert I wouldn't have my legs today at 47, I really just wanted to say THANK YOU Doctor Albert for saving my legs and life when I was 21. YOUR THE BEST
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1770578429
- Emory University Grady Hospital
- Ao/Asif Trauma Fellowship, Munich Germany
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Dr. Albert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albert has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
