Dr. Mary Albert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Albert works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.