Dr. Mary Altmeyer, MD

Dermatopathology
4.0 (12)
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary Altmeyer, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Altmeyer works at Mission Dermatology in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Dermatopathology Laboratory Pllc
    2620 Mccullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 664-4675

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Warts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 17, 2017
    Dr. Altmeyer is no nonsense, very thorough and knowledgeable. She's very cautious when it comes to suspicious looking growths and i'm grateful for her expertise. Only wish I could get an appointment sooner at DermSA.
    JANET PADILLA in BOERNE — Nov 17, 2017
    About Dr. Mary Altmeyer, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1144493024
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Altmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altmeyer works at Mission Dermatology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Altmeyer’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Altmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altmeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

