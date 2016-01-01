Dr. Mary Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Alvarado, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Alvarado, MD
Dr. Mary Alvarado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waco, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School H and is affiliated with Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.
Dr. Alvarado's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Providence Women's Health601 W State Highway 6 Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 772-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Alvarado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Med School H
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarado has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.