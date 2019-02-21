See All Psychiatrists in Folsom, CA
Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Barnovitz works at Mary Ann Barnovitz MD Corporation in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Ann Barnovitz MD Corporation
    850 Iron Point Rd Ste 108, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barnovitz?

    Feb 21, 2019
    Without hesitation, I would recommend Dr. Barnovitz to people I care about who need a thorough, capable, and compassionate psychiatrist/psychotherapist.
    Placerville — Feb 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barnovitz to family and friends

    Dr. Barnovitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barnovitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760456982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnovitz works at Mary Ann Barnovitz MD Corporation in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barnovitz’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Ann Barnovitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.