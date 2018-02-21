See All Psychiatrists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Mary-Ann Bolte, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary-Ann Bolte, MD

Dr. Mary-Ann Bolte, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.

Dr. Bolte works at Mary Ann P. Bolte, MD, PLLC in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bolte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Belinda D'costa Pllc
    2105 112th Ave NE Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 452-2964

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary-Ann Bolte, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407954472
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Washington Department Of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
    Residency
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Seattle
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bolte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolte works at Mary Ann P. Bolte, MD, PLLC in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bolte’s profile.

    Dr. Bolte has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

