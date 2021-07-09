Dr. Mary Ann Lloyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Ann Lloyd, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Ann Lloyd, MD
Dr. Mary Ann Lloyd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Dr. Lloyd's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had cataract surgery in Nov/Dec 2020 and I had cataract surgery in June/July 2021. We could not be happier than our experience with Dr. Lloyd. She is very professional, personable, and explains exactly the plan and procedure. I highly recommend Dr. Lloyd to anyone anticipating have cataract surgery.
About Dr. Mary Ann Lloyd, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285743153
Education & Certifications
- USC/Doheny Eye Inst
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Mt Zion Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd has seen patients for Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lloyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Lloyd can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.