Dr. Mary Ann Lloyd, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Ann Lloyd, MD

Dr. Mary Ann Lloyd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.

Dr. Lloyd works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lloyd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy
    795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 (650) 321-4121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Visual Field Defects
Iridocyclitis
Glaucoma
Visual Field Defects
Iridocyclitis

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 09, 2021
    My husband had cataract surgery in Nov/Dec 2020 and I had cataract surgery in June/July 2021. We could not be happier than our experience with Dr. Lloyd. She is very professional, personable, and explains exactly the plan and procedure. I highly recommend Dr. Lloyd to anyone anticipating have cataract surgery.
    Shirley and Carl Finfrock — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Mary Ann Lloyd, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285743153
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • USC/Doheny Eye Inst
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • Mt Zion Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Ann Lloyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lloyd works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lloyd’s profile.

    Dr. Lloyd has seen patients for Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lloyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

