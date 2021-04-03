See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mary-Ann Mathias, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary-Ann Mathias, MD

Dr. Mary-Ann Mathias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mathias works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mathias' Office Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150
    Dermatology Mohs Glenview
    2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-6440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr. Mathias is an excellent diagnostician. She is skilled, responsive, and kind. I have been seeing her regularly for several years and have no plans to change to another ophthalmologist. It is also easier to get an appointment with her than with most other doctors. Maybe I've just been very lucky?
    Susanna — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Mary-Ann Mathias, MD

    Education & Certifications

