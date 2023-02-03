Dr. Mary Ann Ty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Ann Ty, MD
Dr. Mary Ann Ty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
- 1 2539 S Gessner Rd Ste 24, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 779-8963
- 2 9722 Us 90 Alt Ste 107, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions
I have been a patient of Dr. Ty's for more than 15 years. Before the modern Hepatitis C treatments were developed, the standard treatment was a combination of Interferon and Ribavarin. The treatment lasted a year and the physical side effects were brutal enough, but the mental effects were deadly. In the pack insert for Interferon, there was a warning that completed suicides had been reported for patients who had been on it. I found out the hard way just how prophetic those words were. The stuff screwed with my body and mind severely. I had to come off the treatment at week 13. I had never seen a psychiatrist before and I was not eager to see one at the time, but it was a matter of survival. By pure dumb luck, I found Dr. Ty. She saved my life. As brutal as the treatment had been, I came to view the experience as one of the best things that ever happened to me. With Dr. Ty's help, it made me a better person. YMMV of course, but my experience with Dr. Ty has been wonderful.
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1003085507
- Fellow American Board Of Psychiatry and Neurology
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- University Santo Tomas
- Psychiatry
