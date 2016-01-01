Overview of Dr. Mary Awad, MD

Dr. Mary Awad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Awad works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.