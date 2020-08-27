Dr. Mary Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Bailey, MD
Dr. Mary Bailey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Mandell Comprehensive MS Cnter490 Blue Hills Ave, Hartford, CT 06112 Directions (860) 714-2149
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey has always shown care and understanding, and with a life long disease you need a caring Dr. who listens and understands the disease for the best treatment. I couldn’t ask for a better Dr. and for that matter the whole Mendell MS Care Center!!!!
About Dr. Mary Bailey, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
