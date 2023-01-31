Dr. Marykatherine Watters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marykatherine Watters, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Keller9750 Hillwood Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Watters is a compassionate and excellent Oncologist. I would highly recommend her for anyone facing cancer.
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1578900247
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Watters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Watters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watters.
