Dr. Mary Barber, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Barber, MD
Dr. Mary Barber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.
Dr. Barber's Office Locations
Practice707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-2260Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 791-7826
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Barber, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
