Dr. Mary Barber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.



Dr. Barber works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Harris, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

