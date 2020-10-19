Dr. Mary Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Barker, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Barker, MD
Dr. Mary Barker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barker's Office Locations
- 1 230 Worcester St Ste 300, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barker is an excellent doctor and I would highly recommend her to friends and family. I began seeing Dr. Barker when my prior internist, Dr. David Krohn retired. I was very apprehensive because I had seen Dr. Krohn for close to 25 years and wasn't sure how a replacement would compare. Dr. Barker was a tremendous choice and she has the same consistent caring and thorough manner that Dr. Krohn had always had. She never dismisses a problem or concern and never hesitates to order follow up testing to confirm her thoughts and/or make me as a patient feel better. I feel fortunate to have Dr. Barker as my primary care physician.
About Dr. Mary Barker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1215908132
Education & Certifications
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.