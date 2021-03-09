Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cermak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD
Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.
Shriners Hospitals For Children1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 875-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hand Microsurgery and Reconstructive Orthopaedics Llp300 State St Ste 205, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (502) 562-0312
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
- Warren General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Cermak was very attentive and thorough in my interactions with her. The outcome from my surgery was excellent. I would highly recommend her!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- University PA Hosp
- Wv University Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Cermak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cermak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cermak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cermak has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cermak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cermak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cermak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cermak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cermak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.