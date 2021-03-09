Overview of Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD

Dr. Mary Beth Cermak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Cermak works at Shriners Hospitals For Children in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.