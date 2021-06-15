See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Mary Beth Deering, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Beth Deering, MD

Dr. Mary Beth Deering, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.

Dr. Deering works at St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deering's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center
    2635 N 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 298-2468
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Orthopedic Associates
    627 25 1/2 RD, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 242-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Marys Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Joint Pain
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Concentra
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sloans Lake Health Insurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wausau Benefits
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mary Beth Deering, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    • 1659362549
    Education & Certifications

    • Nemours Children's Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Florida-Jacksonville
    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Beth Deering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deering has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deering works at St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Dr. Deering’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deering.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

