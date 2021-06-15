Overview of Dr. Mary Beth Deering, MD

Dr. Mary Beth Deering, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Deering works at St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.