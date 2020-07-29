Overview of Dr. Mary Bilotti, DPM

Dr. Mary Bilotti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Bilotti works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.