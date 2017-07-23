Overview of Dr. Mary Bos, DO

Dr. Mary Bos, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bos works at Concentra Urgent Care in Torrance, CA with other offices in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.