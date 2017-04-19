Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Boyd, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Boyd, MD
Dr. Mary Boyd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Columbia, SC.
Dr. Boyd works at
Dr. Boyd's Office Locations
Vista Psychiatric Consultants3227 Sunset Blvd Ste D103, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 791-1485
Tami V Leonhardt Phd LLC1904 Sunset Blvd Ste D, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 791-1485
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boyd is amazing. She really helped me through a tough time and really paid attention to what I had to say and answered any questions I had clearly. She also explained how each medication worked and overall she is amazing.
About Dr. Mary Boyd, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1497744890
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.