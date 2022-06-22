Dr. Mary Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Boyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Boyd, MD
Dr. Mary Boyd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Boyd works at
Dr. Boyd's Office Locations
-
1
Essex County Obgyn Assoc. Inc.83 Herrick St Ste 3002, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-4800
-
2
Essex County OB/GYN Associates, Inc.298 Washington St, Gloucester, MA 01930 Directions (978) 927-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyd?
Dr. Boyd is a wonderful doctor. She saw me almost immediately even though I wasn't a registered patient of hers. She is kind, compassionate, and extremely knowledgeable. She is easy to talk to and she doesn't keep her head buried in a laptop during your visit. She totally respected my concerns and my privacy. Her whole staff was wonderful !
About Dr. Mary Boyd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1629029525
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.