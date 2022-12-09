Dr. Mary Braud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Braud, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Braud, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.
Locations
Mary Braud2755 S Locust St Ste 116, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 721-2901Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 17 year old daughter has a severe mental illness, and she is also on the spectrum. Dr. Braud has followed her since she was 7, and has always been able to understand how her disorders are affecting her and what medication, supplements, or diet changes we should make. When my daughter was younger, she was in the hospital and even residential treatments centers. Today, she is a stable funcitoning teenager thanks to Dr. Braud.
About Dr. Mary Braud, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1558580902
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Dr. Braud accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Braud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Braud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braud.
