Dr. Mary Braud, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary Braud, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.

Dr. Braud works at Mary Braud in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Braud
    2755 S Locust St Ste 116, Denver, CO 80222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 721-2901
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Braud, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558580902
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Braud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Braud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

