Overview of Dr. Mary Brian, MD

Dr. Mary Brian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Brian works at Texas Breast Specialists-Bedford in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.