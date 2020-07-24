Overview of Dr. Mary Brown, MD

Dr. Mary Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School



Dr. Brown works at Clinical Pediatric Associates Of North Texas in Irving, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.