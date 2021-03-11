Overview of Dr. Mary Brulja, DO

Dr. Mary Brulja, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Brulja works at Rockhill Women's Care in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.