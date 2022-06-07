Overview of Dr. Mary Bui, DO

Dr. Mary Bui, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bui works at Nephrology Associates Of Upland in Upland, CA with other offices in Fontana, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.