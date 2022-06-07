See All Nephrologists in Upland, CA
Dr. Mary Bui, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mary Bui, DO

Nephrology
3.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Bui, DO

Dr. Mary Bui, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bui works at Nephrology Associates Of Upland in Upland, CA with other offices in Fontana, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bui's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Upland and Pomona
    1317 W Foothill Blvd Ste 148, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 981-5882
  2. 2
    10557 Juniper Ave, Fontana, CA 92337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 854-4336
  3. 3
    Upland Colonies Dialysis
    587 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 931-4515
  4. 4
    8219 Rochester Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 466-5489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypokalemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypokalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bui?

    Jun 07, 2022
    Dr. bui is one of the finest, caring, and acknowledgeable physician I have ever met.
    Stuart tielens — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Bui, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Bui, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bui to family and friends

    Dr. Bui's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bui

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Bui, DO.

    About Dr. Mary Bui, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841225224
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Bui, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bui has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Bui, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.