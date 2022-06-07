Dr. Mary Bui, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Bui, DO
Overview of Dr. Mary Bui, DO
Dr. Mary Bui, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
Nephrology Associates of Upland and Pomona1317 W Foothill Blvd Ste 148, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-5882
- 2 10557 Juniper Ave, Fontana, CA 92337 Directions (909) 854-4336
Upland Colonies Dialysis587 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 931-4515
- 4 8219 Rochester Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 466-5489
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. bui is one of the finest, caring, and acknowledgeable physician I have ever met.
About Dr. Mary Bui, DO
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841225224
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.