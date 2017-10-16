Dr. Mary Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Burke, MD
Dr. Mary Burke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL.
Xavier Surgical Carellc3700 W 203rd St Ste 202, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2880
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
I'm a new patient of Dr. Burke's. What a wonderful doctor! Friendly, kind, & warm. Pleasant demeanor. I appreciate that she was attentive to small details of my comfort level. I was also very happy that she did not ridicule me for being 35 yr. old, childfree & not married. My previous Dr. also had a comment about that part of my life & pretty much would ridicule me for my choice in not being a mother, and assumed I would want children. Thanks, Dr. Burke for not judging!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750345534
