Dr. Mary Burns, MD
Dr. Mary Burns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Mid-atlantic Womens Care Plc.1181 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 425-1600
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital1060 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-8000
Virginia Beach Obgyn1925 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 425-1600
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr burns has been the best dr. She has helped me out alot with my problems love her
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437181484
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
