Overview

Dr. Mary Kathleen Carney-Godley, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Carney-Godley works at Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

