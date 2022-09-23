Overview

Dr. Mary Carroll, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Dublin Trinity College and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Prineville.



Dr. Carroll works at Summit Health in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.