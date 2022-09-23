Dr. Mary Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Carroll, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Dublin Trinity College and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Prineville.
Dr. Carroll works at
Locations
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Upon receiving an unexpected diagnosis with my thyroid I was referred (by my Internal Medicine Doc) to see Dr Carroll. From 1st appointment, to biopsies, to surgery referral & ongoing care I’ve felt 100% secure. Dr Carroll takes her time, explains everything while delivering compassionate care. Her team is also impressive and supportive.
About Dr. Mary Carroll, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821004599
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Medical Program
- University Of New Mexico Medical Program
- University Of Dublin Trinity College
