Overview of Dr. Mary Carter, MD

Dr. Mary Carter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Carter works at CHI Memorial Pediatric Diagnostic Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.