Dr. Mary Cataletto, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Cataletto, MD
Dr. Mary Cataletto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U de Monterrey and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Cataletto's Office Locations
Winthrop Pediatric Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Cataletto, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1861415168
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- U de Monterrey
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cataletto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
