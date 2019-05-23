Overview

Dr. Mary Cavnar-Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Saint Joseph Medical Center and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Cavnar-Johnson works at David P Ellent Pllc Dba Genesis Medical Group in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.