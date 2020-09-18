Dr. Mary Chappell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chappell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Chappell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Chappell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
1
Ob-gyn Associates PA699 Church St NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love visiting Dr. Chappell. She is a wonderful doctor, and is funny and kind, too. I struggled to get pregnant for 2 years, and my friend told me how Dr. Chappell helped her get pregnant. So I went to see her, and one dye test and 4 weeks later, I was pregnant with twin boys. That was 3 years ago, and I still love going to see her every year.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1336199462
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
