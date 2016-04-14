Dr. Wasko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Wasko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Wasko, MD
Dr. Mary Wasko, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Upmc Northwest, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Wasko works at
Dr. Wasko's Office Locations
Groff Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine4815 Liberty Ave Ste 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1152
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
she was wonderful. very empathetic to my needs. didn't try to force pain meds on me, a plus. very thorough.
About Dr. Mary Wasko, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1598731945
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Geisinger Med Ctr
- Geisinger Medical Center
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Wasko accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.