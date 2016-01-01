See All Hematologists in Elizabeth, NJ
Dr. Mary Cholankeril, MD

Hematology
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Cholankeril, MD

Dr. Mary Cholankeril, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cholankeril works at Mary G Cholankeril MD in Elizabeth, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Cholankeril's Office Locations

    Aravinda Reddy MD PA
    240 Williamson St Ste 205, Elizabeth, NJ 07202
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Chest Pain
Vitamin B Deficiency
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Chest Pain
Vitamin B Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Chest Pain
Vitamin B Deficiency
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Chronic Care Management
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Mary Cholankeril, MD

    Hematology
    46 years of experience
    English
    1588730212
    Education & Certifications

    Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science
